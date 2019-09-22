Daesh Claims Deadly Minivan Blast in Iraq’s Karbala – Reports

DOHA (Sputnik) - The Daesh* terror group on Saturday claimed responsibility for the minivan bombing that killed 12 near the Iraqi city of Karbala, the Daesh-linked Amaq news agency said.

The bomb was set off on Friday near the northern entrance to the city, revered by Shiite Muslims. It reportedly triggered a fire and a blast in the gas-powered vehicle.

A suspect thought to have planted the bomb has been detained, according to al-Sumaria television channel.

Iraqi security forces continue to root out militants after announcing Daesh defeat in 2017.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.