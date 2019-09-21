Saudi Arabia Says Iran Responsible for Attacks on Aramco Oil Plants -Reports

Earlier this week, the US announced that it would be sending some forces to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates following drone attacks on Saudi Aramco oil fields on 14 September.

Iran is responsible for drone attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities, Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs Adel al-Jubeir said as quoted by Reuters.

The minister added that Saudi Arabia has been holding consultations with its allies and friends to decide the next steps and has been expecting the results of an investigation, the agency added.

Two drones attacked Saudi Aramco oil facilities on 14 September, causing a major fire and partially disrupting oil production. The incident was claimed by Yemen's Houthis, but the US put the blame on Iran. Tehran has strongly denied all the allegations.

