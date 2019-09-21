Register
    Smoke is seen following a fire at an Aramco factory in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14, 2019 in this picture obtained from social media.

    Saudi Arabia Promises to Take 'Appropriate Steps' if Probe Proves Iran Responsible for Oil Attacks

    © REUTERS / VIDEOS OBTAINED BY REUTERS
    Earlier this week, the US announced that it would be sending some forces to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates following drone attacks on Saudi Aramco oil fields on 14 September.

    Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs Adel al-Jubeir said during a press conference that Riyadh will take 'necessary steps' to respond to Saudi Aramco oil attacks if a Saudi investigation proves that Iran is responsible for the incident.

    "The kingdom will take the appropriate measures based on the results of the investigation, to ensure its security and stability," Jubeir told a news conference.

    "We are certain that the launch did not come from Yemen, it came from the north. The investigations will prove that," the minister added. 

    According to al-Jubeir, the preliminary results of the investigation show that "Iranian weapons" were used during the attacks. The minister added that Saudi Arabia has been holding consultations with its allies and friends to decide the next steps and has been expecting the results of an investigation. 

    "The kingdom calls upon the international community to assume its responsibility in condemning those that stand behind this act, and to take a firm and clear position against this reckless behaviour that threatens the global economy," he said.  

    Earlier this week, the Saudi Defence Ministry held a news conference to show journalists what it described as an Iranian cruise missile and Delta Wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). According to the department's spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki, information obtained by the ministry indicated that the drone's technology was Iranian.

    Storage tanks are seen at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco oil facility, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia
    © AP Photo / Amr Nabil
    Storage tanks are seen at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco oil facility, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia

    US Says Will Send Troops to Protect Partners in Saudi Arabia, UAE

    On Friday, the US announced that it would be sending some troops to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates "for defensive purposes" following the incident at the Saudi oil fields. The head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Major General Hossein Salami, reacted to the news by warning that any country attacking Iran will be the "main battlefield". Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, for his part, warned that the Iranian military would down all drones violating the country's airspace.

    Two drones attacked Saudi Aramco oil facilities on 14 September, causing a major fire and partially disrupting oil production. The incident was claimed by Yemen's Houthis, but the US put the blame on Iran. Tehran has strongly denied all the allegations. 

    CORRECTION: The headline and first sentence of this article have been amended to reflect the fact that Saudi Arabia’s Adel al-Jubeir said that Iran’s authorities were responsible for the attacks on the oil plants due to the "Iranian weapons" that were allegedly used in the assault.

