Nine People Killed in Bus Bombing South of Baghdad - Reports

The blast took place near the Iraqi city of Karbala, when an explosive device detonated under a bus with people on board, Iraqi Media Network reported.
According to reports, nine people were killed in the explosion and six more were injured.
الإعلام الأمني: استشهاد مواطنين بانفجار عبوة ناسفة كانت موضوعة داخل عجلة قرب سيطرة مدخل مدينة كربلاء المقدسةhttps://t.co/K64fiEewFK#شبكة_الإعلام_العراقي#مديرية_الإعلام_الإلكتروني#قناة_العراقية_الإخبارية#قناة_العراقية_العامة#Iraq #Baghdad#العراق #بغداد pic.twitter.com/PSFBViKOAT— شبكة الإعلام العراقي / مديرية الإعلام الإلكتروني (@iraqmedianet) September 20, 2019
The situation across Iraq remains unstable, as terrorists continue to stage regular attacks on Iraqi troops and civilians.
