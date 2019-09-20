Nine People Killed in Bus Bombing South of Baghdad - Reports

A blast occurred when a minibus was passing through an Iraqi Army checkpoint between Karbala and al-Hilla, the AP reported, citing officials.

The blast took place near the Iraqi city of Karbala, when an explosive device detonated under a bus with people on board, Iraqi Media Network reported.

According to reports, nine people were killed in the explosion and six more were injured.

The situation across Iraq remains unstable, as terrorists continue to stage regular attacks on Iraqi troops and civilians.

