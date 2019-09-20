At Least 74 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Troops on Friday - Health Ministry

GAZA (Sputnik) - As many as 74 Palestinians were wounded in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip on Friday, Ashraf Qidra, the spokesman for Gaza's Health Ministry, stated.

"Today, as for 19:20 local time [16:20 GMT], 74 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were injured in clashes with the Israeli army on the eastern borders of the enclave, 48 of them were wounded by live ammunition", Qidra said.

Previous reports indicated that 39 Palestinians were injured, with 26 of them being wounded by live ammunition.

The Gaza Strip has been the site of massive waves of protests known as the Great March of Return for over a year. Palestinian protesters continue regular clashes with Israeli troops on the border, while Israel accuses Gaza of ongoing shelling. The most violent protests take place on Fridays.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognise the Palestinian Authority as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.