US Allies Want to Fight Iran to the Last American - Iran's Zarif

Zarif's comment comes in response to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's remark in which he claimed that the Iranian foreign minister is threatening all-out war and to fight to the last American.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has snapped at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on his Twitter, saying that it was in fact Washington's allies that want to fight Iran to the last American.

.@SecPompeo has it the other way around:



It's not #Iran that wishes to fight to the last American; rather, it is his #B_Team hosts who seem to wish to fight Iran to the last American.



Iran has no desire for war, but we will, and always have, defend our people and our nation. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) September 20, 2019

The retort comes in response to Pompeo's remark to the press in Abu Dhabi, UAE, following talks with Crown Prince Muhammad bin Zayid al-Nahyan.

"We are still striving to build out a coalition in an act of diplomacy while the foreign minister of Iran is threatening all-out war and to fight to the last American”, Pompeo told reporters.

​DETAILS TO FOLLOW