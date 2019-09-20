Security Alert Level Raised at Kuwait's Oil and Commercial Ports - Report

The state-run Kuwait News Agency reported on Friday that the country had raised the security alert level at its ports.
"The decision emphasises that all measures have to be taken to protect the vessels and the ports facilities", the agency said, citing a statement of the trade and industry minister.
The alert level has been raised amid an escalation of tensions between neighbouring Saudi Arabia and Iran after an attack on two Saudi Aramco compounds in Abqaiq and Khurais. Following this, the country's output decreased by 5.7 million barrels of oil per day, amounting to over half the usual production. The incident resulted in a considerable spike in oil prices.
The kingdom and the US swiftly accused Tehran of organising the attack, claiming that the strike was carried out by Iranian-made drones and cruise missiles; however, the Islamic Republic has firmly denied the allegations.
In the meantime, Saudi forces and Bahrain have decided to join the US-led maritime coalition patrolling the region.
