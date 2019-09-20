Tensions between Tehran and Washington intensified amid US claims suggesting Iranian complicity in last week's attacks against Saudi oil refineries, which was claimed by Yemen's Houthis.

Any US plot against Iran will be met with retaliation, a top Revolutionary Guards commander Maj. Gen. Yahya Rahim Safavi stated on Friday as quoted by local media.

"If the Americans think of any plots, the Iranian nation will respond from the Mediterranean, to the Red Sea and to the Indian Ocean", according to Safavi.

According to the commander, any anti-Iranian move would transform the region, underlining that Tehran's policy is aimed at creating lasting peace and security in the region.

Last Saturday, two of Saudi Aramco's factories were targeted by drones, resulting in fires at the facilities and crippling the country's daily crude output. Yemen's Houthi movement soon claimed responsibility for the attacks.

© REUTERS / VIDEOS OBTAINED BY REUTERS Smoke is seen following a fire at an Aramco factory in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14, 2019 in this picture obtained from social media

Despite this, the United States and Saudi Arabia have pinned the blame for the incident on Iran.

Tehran has strongly rejected allegations of its involvement in the attack on the Saudi oil refineries, dismissing the accusations as "unacceptable and entirely baseless".