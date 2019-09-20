Twitter Suspends Saudi Arabia’s Former Royal Adviser's Account

Twitter has suspended the account of former Saudi royal court adviser Saud al-Qahtani.
The 41-year-old al-Qahtani was officially appointed an adviser to the royal court in 2012.
Following the assassination of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the United States identified the former adviser as the mastermind of the murder.
He was sanctioned and banned from entering the United States along with 15 other individuals suspected of being involved in the incident.
