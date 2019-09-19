Israeli PM Netanyahu Urges His Rival Gantz to Join Him in Broad Unity Government

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on his opponent ex-general Benny Gantz to form a broad coalition in order to secure a parliament majority (over 60 lawmakers) and establish a government. Gantz has previously insisted on forming a unity government with Likud but without the incumbent prime minister.
After the snap vote, the centre-right and centre-left blocs both won 56 seats, which is not enough to lead the country without help from the opposite side.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)