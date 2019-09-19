Airstrike Leaves At Least 30 Civilians Dead in Eastern Afghanistan - Report

Earlier in the day, a car bomb explosion in the southern Afghan city of Qalat-e Gilzay left seven people dead, and 85 injured.

Reuters reported Thursday citing Afghan government officials that at least 30 people have been killed as a result of an airstrike in eastern Afghanistan.

The airstrike conducted by the Afghan security forces and backed by US air support was initially aimed at Daesh hideouts, but accidentally hit farmers near a field, according to the officials.

While the country's defence ministry has confirmed the strike, representatives of the US forces haven't commented on the incident yet.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable political, social, and security situation due to the activity of various terrorist and radical groups, including Daesh*.

*Daesh [IS, ISIL, Islamic State] — a terrorist group banned in Russia

DETAILS TO FOLLOW