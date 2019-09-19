Car Bomb Blast in Afghanistan's Qalat-e Gilzay Leaves 3 People Killed, 45 Injured - Source

KABUL (Sputnik) - The car bomb explosion, which hit on Thursday the office of the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) intelligence agency in the southern city of Qalat-e Gilzay, left three people killed and 45 more injured, a local source said.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported, citing local residents and officials, that the blast had damaged the Zabul Provincial Hospital, which is located near the NDS regional office.

Zabul's Deputy Governor Malim Tawab has not provided any information about the number of casualties, but said that the injured people had been delivered to private hospitals and could be transferred to the city of Kandahar, if needed.

In August, one man was killed and three were injured in a bomb blast in the city of Jalalabad in Afghanistan's province of Nangarhar.

For almost two decades, Afghanistan has suffered instability due to the continuous insurgency of the terrorist groups. Government forces conduct regular counterterrorism operations across the country.