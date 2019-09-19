Pompeo, Saudi Crown Prince Agree Iran Must Be Held Accountable for Oil Attack - State Dept

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a meeting agreed that Iran must be held accountable for the recent attack on Saudi oil facilities, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"Secretary Michael R. Pompeo met today with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud," Ortagus said after their meeting on Wednesday. "The Secretary and the Crown Prince discussed the need for the international community to come together to counter the continued threat of the Iranian regime and agreed that the Iranian regime must be held accountable for its continued aggressive, reckless, and threatening behavior."

US and Saudi officials have blamed Iran for the attack despite the Houthis taking credit for the incident. Iranian officials have rejected US allegations.

Pompeo and the Crown Prince agreed that the attack also endangered American citizens living and working in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said he had instructed the secretary of the Treasury to "substantially increase" economic sanctions against Iran, apparently in response to Tehran's alleged involvement in the drone attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities this past weekend.

On Saturday, a drone attack on Saudi Aramco forced the Saudi Arabian national oil company to shut down its Abqaiq and Khurais facilities, which resulted in more than a twofold drop of Saudi Arabia's net oil output and, consequently, a surge of oil prices worldwide.