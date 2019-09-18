Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities Almost Certainly Conducted by Iran - Envoy to UK

The Yemeni Houthi movement had previously claimed responsibility for the drone strike against the Abqaiq and Khurais oil compounds, conducted on Saturday. The US, however, blamed Iran for the incident; while Tehran has denied the allegations.

"Almost certainly it's Iranian-backed," Prince Khalid bin Bander bin Sultan Al Saud, an ambassador to London, claimed. "We're trying not to react too quickly because the last thing we need is more conflict in the region... We're investigating the issue. We're working with our partners in the United States, the UN, the UK, and anyone else who wants to get involved, to help us resolve what happened, figure out what happened, where they came from, the attack".

According to a statement from the Houthi armed forces, broadcast by Almasirah TV channel, the group launched ten drones targeting the Abqaiq and Khurais oil refineries. Meanwhile, Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami insisted that Tehran played no role in the attacks.

"Quite obviously, it was a military clash between the two countries. The Yemeni were one of the sides, they said themselves they did it" the minister said as quoted by the ISNA news agency.

Smoke is seen following a fire at an Aramco factory in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14, 2019

The Saudi Aramco facilities were hit by drones on Saturday, resulting in a massive fire at the compounds. Saudi officials, however, stated that oil supplies would be back online soon.