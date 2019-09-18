Saudi Arabia to Join US-led Maritime Coalition in Middle East - Reports

Riyadh has recently raised security concerns after two compounds belonging to Saudi Aramco caught fire after a drone attack. The incident caused a considerable drop in the country's net oil output and subsequently affected global oil prices.

According to the state-run Saudi Press Agency, citing an anonymous official, the kingdom has decided to join the International Maritime Security Construct, established by US President Donald Trump.

The news comes after drones hit Saudi oil plants on Saturday, causing them to close. Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, claimed responsibility for the incident, however, Washington stated that Tehran was behind the attack.

The US formed the coalition earlier amid a standoff with Iran, following several incidents in the region. Australia, Bahrain, and the United Kingdom supported the initiative, while many European countries refused to join the venture.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW