Israelis went to the polls on Tuesday to elect the 120 members of the Knesset. A snap poll was called after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a government following an earlier vote in April.

The Israeli Central Elections Committee is providing updates on the country's general election which took place on 17 September.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to win a record fifth term in office, and his major rival in the election is the former Chief of General Staff of the Israel Defence Forces, Benny Gantz.

