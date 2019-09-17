Bomb Blast Hits Pro-Ghani Campaign Gathering in Central Afghanistan - Source

KABUL (Sputnik) - A bomb blast hit an election campaign meeting in support of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in central Parwan province on Tuesday, a security source said.

According to the source, the explosion was caused by a magnetic bomb planted on a car. Wahida Shahkar, a spokeswoman for the Parwan governor said that the blast had caused no casualties.

Afghanistan's independent election commission announced in March that the presidential election would be held on 28 September 2019. The Taliban, which has been fighting a long-running insurgency in the country, threatened to undermine the vote. UN General Secretary's envoy expressed his concern that the Taliban could target civilians taking part in the election.

There are 18 candidates for the post of president, including Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, who were major rivals in the 2014 vote.

Last week, US President Donald Trump cancelled secret talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Taliban leaders at the Camp David presidential retreat following a car bomb attack in Kabul, in which a US soldier was killed. Commenting on the issue, Trump said that talks with the Taliban aimed at ending the 18-year war in Afghanistan were "dead".