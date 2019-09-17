During the previous Israeli elections held in April, main political rivals - Likud and Blue and White won 35 seats each, while Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a coalition government prompting the first in the country snap elections.

Israelis are heading this Tuesday to the polling station to take part in the country's first snap elections, half a year after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a coalition government with the rival Blue and White party.

According to the latest polls, Israel's two main political rivals - Netanyahu's Likud and Blue and White, have the same support indexes ranging from 31 to 33 each. Thus the results of the Tuesday vote may repeat the outcome of the April elections.

