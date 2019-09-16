Russia, Turkey, Iran View Israeli Attacks on Syria as Destabilising

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia, Turkey and Iran consider Israeli military attacks on Syria as destabilizing and leading to increased tensions in the region, according to a joint statement by the leaders of the three countries after the summit in Ankara on Monday.

"The presidents consider Israeli military attacks in Syria as destabilizing, violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, as well as leading to increased tensions in the region," the Russian-language version of document, published on the Kremlin’s website, reads.

Israel has carried out scores of air attacks in Syria in recent years, saying that the strikes were aimed at countering alleged Iranian presence in the Arab country.

Damascus condemns the attacks as a blatant violation of international law, while Iran insists that its presence in Syria has been limited to military advisers helping Damascus fight terrorist groups.