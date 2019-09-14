Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Militants Trap People in Idlib, Block Humanitarian Corridor - Reports

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group, formerly known as Nusra Front*, does not let civilians leave the parts of the Syrian province of Idlib it controls, the state television reported on Saturday.

According to Al-Ikhbariya broadcaster, militants are shooting at any vehicle trying to transport people through the Abu al-Duhur humanitarian corridor.

On 31 August, the Syrian army unilaterally halted the fighting in the Idlib de-escalation zone. The truce was announced by the Russian Defence Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria. The centre also called on the leaders of armed groups operating in Idlib to stop staging provocations and to join the peace process instead.

Syria has remained in a state of a civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organisations. Along with Turkey and Iran, Russia acts as a guarantor of the ceasefire in the Arab republic. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.

*Nusra Front is a terrorist group banned in Russia