War in Gaza Could Start Before Elections - Israeli PM Netanyahu

The statement comes amid an escalation on the Gaza border after Hamas launched several attacks against Israel, while the IDF responded with airstrikes against the militants.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday morning that war against armed groups in the Gaza Strip could break out at any moment, even before the upcoming Knesset elections.

"An operation in Gaza could happen at any moment, including four days before the elections. The date of the elections does not factor [into a decision to go to war]", he said after returning from Russia, where he met with President Vladimir Putin.

The snap vote is due to be held on 17 September 2019 and Israelis will have to elect MPs to the Knesset after the previous session was unable to form a government and voted to dissolve itself in May.

