There Will Be No Choice But to Topple Hamas - Israeli PM Netanyahu

Israeli Defence Forces reported on Wednesday that they had attacked two Hamas posts in the Gaza Strip in response to the launch of three rockets fired from Gaza. Before that, the IDF stated that they had intercepted two missiles that were fired toward the Israeli port cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod where nearly half a million people reside.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Thursday morning that Israel will launch an operation in Gaza. In an interview with Kan radio ahead of his trip to Moscow, the Prime Minister said that Israel would have to topple the Palestinian militant organisation Hamas if left with no other options.

"There will be an operation, but I will not embark on it a moment before we are ready. I don't operate in Tweets. But there apparently will be no choice but to topple Hamas", Netanyahu said.

