There Will Be No Choice But to Topple Hamas - Israeli PM Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Thursday morning that Israel will launch an operation in Gaza. In an interview with Kan radio ahead of his trip to Moscow, the Prime Minister said that Israel would have to topple the Palestinian militant organisation Hamas if left with no other options.
"There will be an operation, but I will not embark on it a moment before we are ready. I don't operate in Tweets. But there apparently will be no choice but to topple Hamas", Netanyahu said.
