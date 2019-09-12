Register
09:41 GMT +312 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu walk out after their meeting with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, second left, at Bercy Economy Ministry, in Paris, Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

    Netanyahu Wanted to Seize Jordan Valley Before Elections, but Attorney Gen Said ‘No’ – Reports

    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    According to Israeli media, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would have long ago delivered on his promise to seize a part of the West Bank, but for a number of legal complications ahead of the 17 September vote - something the US, which is getting ready to roll out its peace plan, has been informed about.

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday he planned to declare sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, nearly a quarter of the West Bank, but was dissuaded by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit who supposedly pointed out that the PM has no authority to do so until after forming a new government, The Times of Israel reported.

    “I want to act on it immediately”, Netanyahu said in a (Hebrew) video posted to Facebook. “Therefore I wanted to already bring it to the Knesset last week, [but] the attorney general said to me ‘you can’t because it is a transitional government’”.

    Netanyahu reportedly attempted to argue the point, but Mandelblit insisted he first needed to get a mandate from the nation. “So here I am asking for the mandate”, Netanyahu noted.

    On 10 September, Netanyahu threatened to annex the Jordan Valley and northern areas of the Dead Sea as a first step in claiming sovereignty in the region, with the announcement causing denunciation by the Palestinians and the rest of the Arab world, as well as the UN.

    Meanwhile, the Israelis are awaiting the release of the promised US peace plan, with a senior government official sharing with The Times of Israel that there are “legal constraints” stopping Tel Aviv from dealing with the issue before the elections. He further added the Americans are fully aware of the current state of affairs and Israel’s intentions:

    “The Americans were fully informed about what was going to be done”, the official said. “We knew what their response would be to the prime minister’s announcement. Everything was done in coordination”.

    A Trump administration official reacted to Netanyahu’s Tuesday announcement asserting there had been no change in US policies vis-à-vis the West Bank.

    “We will release our Vision for Peace after the Israeli election and work to determine the best path forward to bring long sought security, opportunity and stability to the region”, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, as cited by the Israeli edition.

    In July, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas reacted to Israel’s intention, reportedly threatening to pull out of agreements signed with Israel, including on security cooperation, if Netanyahu makes good on his promise – the key pledge of his election campaign in the run-up to the 17 September vote - to seize new lands in the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea.

    Under the Oslo Accords, the West Bank was divided into three parts: Area A, which includes all large Palestinian cities and is under full control of the Palestinian Authority; Area B, which is under the PA’s civilian control and Israeli security control; and Area C, controlled exclusively by Israel.

    The Palestinians are seeking an independent diplomatically recognised state that would include the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, with a capital in East Jerusalem, and therefore strongly oppose Jewish settlements there becoming part of Israel.

    Related:

    Netanyahu’s Anti-Iran Rhetoric, Jordan Valley Annexation Threats Just Political Campaigning - Tehran
    UN Secretary-General Concerned By Netanyahu's West Bank Annexation Threat
    Netanyahu Says He Expects the US to Stay 'Very, Very Tough' on Iran After Bolton’s Exit
    Tags:
    peace plan, US, West Bank, Israel, Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, Abbas, Netanyahu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse