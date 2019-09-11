Netanyahu Uses Anti-Iran Claims, Vows to Annex Jordan Valley to Stay in Power - Tehran

TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spreads anti-Tehran claims and pledges to extend the country’s sovereignty to the Jordan Valley the West Bank to stay in power after the upcoming snap parliamentary elections, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Wednesday.

On Monday, Netanyahu, revealing another portion of the Iranian nuclear archive, claimed that Israeli intelligence had evidence of a secret nuclear weapons development site in central Iran. According to him, following Israel's inquiry with Iran concerning the site, Tehran moved to destroy all evidence of the site. At a campaign rally on Tuesday, Netanyahu announced that Israel would take first steps to extend its sovereignty on the Jordan Valley immediately after forming the new government.

"One day, Netanyahu spreads accusations against Iran; the next day he announces his own evil intentions to annex parts of Palestine, thus seeking to get votes to stay in power," Mousavi said in a statement.

Israel was forced to call snap elections slated for 17 September after Netanyahu failed to form a coalition government following the previous vote in April.

A pre-election period in Israel is traditionally accompanied by rising tensions with Palestinians who seek diplomatic recognition of an independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.