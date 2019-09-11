Israel Strikes 2 Hamas Posts After Rockets Fired From Gaza - IDF

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) struck over a dozen targets in the Gaza Strip, including a weapons manufacturing site, after the launch of two rockets fired from Gaza on 10 September.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have attacked two Hamas posts in the Gaza Strip in response to the launch of three rockets fired from Gaza, the IDF said in a statement.

Prior to that, the Israeli forces stated that they had intercepted two rockets from the Gaza Strip that were fired toward the Israeli port cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod where nearly half a million people reside.

3 rockets were just fired from #Gaza to #Israel.



In response, we struck 2 Hamas posts in Gaza. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 11, 2019

On 10 September, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was evacuated from Ashdod during a pre-election meeting where he announced plans to annex the Jordan Valley, a region located on the border between the West Bank and Jordan.

The announcement immediately triggered criticism from the Palestinians, accusing Netanyahu of undermining the peace process.

The Israelis and Palestinians have been in conflict for years, as Palestinians have been seeking diplomatic recognition for an independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognise the Palestinian Authority as an autonomous political and diplomatic entity and continues to construct settlements in the areas despite criticism from the United Nations.