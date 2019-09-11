Bolton's Resignation Won't Make Tehran Engage in Talks With US - Iranian Envoy to UN

Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi said on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic has no plans to start negotiations with the US even after the resigntion of John Bolton - one of the most well-known hawks in the Trump administration.
In the meantime, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has urged Washington to stop pressuring his country, adding that Tehran would continue cutting its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal, if necessary.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
