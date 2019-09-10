Rocket Sirens Force Netanyahu Off Stage at Campaign Rally - Video

The video of the incident, which took place just a week before the Israeli election, has already gone viral on social media.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was evacuated from stage during an election rally in Ashdod, southern Israel, on Tuesday after rocket sirens were heard.

As was forced to stop the event, he told the audience to keep calm. According to local media reports, Netanyahu was taken to a sheltered area and was safe.

#BREAKING: Netanyahu being evecuated from stage during an election rally in Ashdod, after sirens were heard; 5 rockets launched, no injuries reported pic.twitter.com/0S4DgKjd6m — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) September 10, 2019

#BREAKING Footage of #Israel PM Netanyahu taken away during the rocket alert in Ashdod pic.twitter.com/tlaLRdUBAf — Guy Elster (@guyelster) September 10, 2019

While there were no immediate reports on injuries, the IDF has sent out a tweet on air-raid sirens in southern Israel.

The incident, which took place just a week before the Israeli elections, followed Netanyahu's announcement that he intended to annex large parts of the West Bank if he is re-elected next week.

