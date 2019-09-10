Turkey Accuses US of Attempting to Stall Safe Zone Agreement in Syria

On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, as quoted by Reuters that Ankara had disagreements with Washington 'at every step' while negotiating the establishment of a safe zone in Syria.

According to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Ankara wanted to work with the US on safe zones, but as for now, Washington's approach to the issue is unsatisfactory.

In August, Ankara and Washington agreed to create a safe zone to the east of the Euphrates River that would serve as a buffer zone between the Turkish border and Syrian areas controlled by US-backed Kurdish militias, which Turkey considers to be terrorists.

Responding to the move, the Syrian authorities said that the US-Turkish agreement violated Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as the international law.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW