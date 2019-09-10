Lebanon Reserves Right to Defend Itself Against Israeli Aggression - Hezbollah's Nasrallah

On Monday morning, Lebanese movement Hezbollah reported an Israeli drone had been shot down at the border with Israel near the settlement of Ramiyah.

Lebanon and the Lebanese reserve their right to stand up against Israelis and their aggression, Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has noted during his speech on the 10th of Muharram, the day of Ashura in the Southern Suburb of Beirut.

He proceeded saying there are "absolutely no red lines" when it comes to Lebanon's defence against Israeli attacks.

The comments came a day after the Lebanese movement called out a drone attack they said was conducted by Israel, with the unmanned aerial vehicle shot down near the settlement of Ramiyah in southern Lebanon.

Earlier this week, Nasrallah chief also brought up the absence of whatever “red lines” vis-a-vis Israel, as one of the anti-tank missiles fired by the paramilitary organisation against the Jewish state apparently crossed the country’s border instead of hitting a territory disputed by Beirut and Tel Aviv.

Tensions between Lebanon and Israel spiralled upwards in August, when Lebanese authorities for the first time blasted Israel for sending drones in violation of the country’s airspace. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been a longstanding opponent of Iran’s alleged support for Hezbollah, which he deems as a “terrorist organisation”.