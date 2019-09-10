Villagers on Turkish-Syrian Border Observe US-Turkey Joint Patrols - Photos

The Turkish and US militaries have begun carrying out joint land patrols on Syrian territory east of the Euphrates as part of moves to establish a security zone in the area. Joint observation helicopter flights have also been carried out on both sides of the Turkish border.

Ground patrols are reportedly taking place near the villages of Heshishe and Mistela, around 20 km east of Tel Abyad.

The joint Turkish-American patrols have attracted increased attention from the Turkish side of the border – residents of the Akçakoca village and nearby frontier villages watch both land and air patrols with binoculars; some even climb up to the roofs of the buildings and take videos on their phones.

© Sputnik / Men watch Turkish-US joint patrols

Some residents approach the officers on duty at the border and ask them about the patrols. Many residents advocate that the Turkish military strengthen its position in the region as soon as possible since they believe that the United States is playing its own game under the pretext of creating a security zone.