Register
19:49 GMT +309 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    People of different faiths wear the Jewish kippah during a demonstration against antisemitism in Germany in Erfurt, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

    Likud Member Tells ‘Anti-Zionist’ Arab Lawmaker Jews are a ‘Special Race’

    © AP Photo / Jens Meyer
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by Egor Efimchik
    212

    The Jewish legislator made similar remarks when arguing with the same opponent a year ago; at the time, he called Jewish people the “smartest, most special” people in the world.

    In a heated parliamentary debate, a lawmaker for Israel’s ruling party referred to Jews as a “special race” before telling an Arab member of the Knesset that he could not make a moral argument because of his opposition to Jewish statehood.

    Likud party member Miki Zohar, head of the Knesset Regulatory Committee, told pro-Palestinian Knesset member Ahmad Tibi on Monday: “The Jewish race is a special race and I am glad to be part of it. If you don’t like it, deal with it.”

    “You can’t preach morals to us because you are anti-Zionists, against the principle of the Jewish state.”

    The Camera Bill Gets Stymied in Knesset

    His comments came during a vote in the committee on a controversial bill, pushed by Prime Minister Netanyahu, which would allow party-affiliated observers to place cameras at polling stations during national elections.

    Netanyahu’s government approved the bill on Sunday, just one week before the general election. The prime minister said it would help prevent potential voter fraud after claiming that fraudulent actions among the Arab voters helped them “steal” the April election, where he failed to secure a majority in parliament and form a coalition government, and was eventually forced to call a snap vote.

    Arab leaders suggested the legislation was designed to intimidate Israeli Arab voters, which Netanyahu denied, while Israel’s president and attorney general have both opposed the bill too. The latter voiced concerns that the bill, if passed, could “prevent the [Central Elections] Committee from properly conducting the proceedings on election day, and may even, in all probability, prevent some voters from voting and even cause confusion and chaos when conducting the election process.”

    The Monday vote in the Knesset was meant to advance the bill before next Tuesday’s election, but it failed to pass.

    “Once, the prime minister said that the Arabs are ‘voting in droves,’” Ahmad Tibi said, as quoted by The Times of Israel. “Today he’s translating that into an anti-Semitic statement — that the Arabs are stealing the elections.”

    “We will not accept oversight by Netanyahu’s phalanges, only by the Central Elections Committee,” he concluded.

    Same Old ‘Race Theory’

    The two legislators were embroiled in a race-related row last year. At the time, Miki Zohar said that the Jewish public was too smart to be “fooled” by media reports about multiple corruption accusations against the prime minister.

    “You can’t fool the Jews, no matter what is the media writes,” he said in June 2018. “The public in Israel is a public that belongs to the Jewish race, and the entire Jewish race is the highest human capital, the smartest, the most comprehending. The public knows what the prime minister is doing for the country and how excellent he is at his job.”

    Tibi – a one-time advisor to Yasser Arafat – countered by tweeting in Jewish, “An elected official in ‘the Jewish State’ presents: race theory,” alongside a picture of Zohar.

    After an ensuing Twitter exchange, Zohar defended his statement, saying: “What can you do? We were blessed by God… and I will continue to say that at every opportunity.”

    “I don’t have to be ashamed about the Jewish people being the Chosen People; the smartest, most special people in the world.”

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow
    This Week in Pictures: 31 August - 6 September
    Sharpie Decree
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse