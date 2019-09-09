Saudi Arabia Wants Uranium Production, Enrichment Capability for Nuclear Power Programme - Minister

Earlier this year, after discovering that the Department of Energy had greenlit six authorisations to allow US companies to assist Saudi Arabia with its nuclear programme, a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the US Senate attempted to put together a bill to block Washington from providing funding for the transfer of US nuclear technology to Riyadh.

Saudi Araiba wants to achieve the capability to produce and enrich uranium for its peaceful nuclear programme, energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has announced.

"We are proceeding with it cautiously...we are experimenting with two nuclear reactors," the minister said, speaking at a conference in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on Monday, his remarks quoted by Reuters.

Abdulaziz bin Salman was appointed energy minister on Sunday by royal decree, becoming the first royal ever to hold the position.

US lawmakers recently voiced concerns over Riyadh's pursuit of nuclear technology, saying US financing via the US Export-Import Bank for the transfer of nuclear technology to the kingdom should be contingent on a commitment from the Saudis not to engage in uranium enrichment.

Last month, US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry indicated that Washington would have to assist Saudi Arabia with its nuclear ambitions, since the alternative would be having "the Russians" or "the Chinese," who allegedly "have zero interest in non-proliferation," helping the kingdom. Perry promised that the US would be looking to reach a "very strong" agreement with Saudi Arabia to ensure US interests.

Under US nuclear technology transfer standards adopted in 1954, recipient countries must adopt a so-called "gold standard" of regulations designed to ensure the non-proliferation of nuclear technologies and the peaceful nature of their nuclear programmes, complete with UN inspections of the country. Riyadh has so far refused to adopt the standard, with this factor becoming a stumbling block in negotiations.

In April, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned that Washington would "never" allow Saudi Arabia to become a nuclear power, saying such a development would threaten its own security and that of Israel."

Riyadh has sought to build nuclear power plants as a means to diversify its power-generation capabilities and to move away from dependence on fossil fuels under its "Vision 2030" programme. Earlier this year, US nuclear specialists told media that the country was close to completing the construction of its first nuclear reactor at the 'King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology facility in Riyadh. According to former International Atomic Energy Agency director Robert Kelley, the 30-kilowatt research reactor would be prepared for operations within a year's time. The reactor was designed by an Argentinian company, but completed by Saudi specialists.

