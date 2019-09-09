IDF Says Rockets Were Fired From Syrian Territory Near Damascus, But Failed to Hit Israel

The developments come amid growing tensions between Israel and Lebanon which have escalated over the past couple of weeks following a suspected Israeli drone attack in Beirut against a Hezbollah media office, alongside airstrikes along the Lebanon-Syria border.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) tweeted on Monday that a spate of rockets had been launched from Syria toward Israel overnight, and that they all failed to hit Israeli territory.

The IDF claimed that the rockets were fired by “Shiite militias operating under the command of the Iranian Quds [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] Force”.

A number of rockets were fired from #Syria toward #Israel overnight, all failing to hit Israeli territory.



The rockets were launched by Shiite militias operating under the command of the Iranian Quds Force.



We hold the Syrian regime responsible for events taking place in Syria. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 9, 2019

The statement comes after some Syrian media outlets reported earlier this day that at least 18 militia members had been killed in a drone strike in eastern Syria. The unmanned aerial vehicles reportedly attacked militias near the city of Al Bukamal, close to the Syrian-Iraqi border.

Israel has conducted scores of air attacks against Syria in recent years, saying that the strikes were aimed at countering alleged Iranian presence in the country.

Damascus condemns the attacks as a blatant violation of international law, while Iran insists that its presence in Syria has been limited to military advisers helping Damascus fighting terror groups.

The IDF’s Monday statement comes amid escalation of Israel-Lebanon tensions which were preceded by the Israeli military launching massive mortar, artillery and air strikes against multiple targets in southern Lebanon, following a Hezbollah anti-tank missile attack targeting IDF positions along the border.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW