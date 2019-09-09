Israeli Army Says Missile Unsuccessfully Launched From Gaza Strip

"[The IDF] registered one unsuccessful attempt to launch a missile from the Gaza Strip," the IDF said.
On Saturday, the IDF said that an armed drone had been launched from Gaza that dropped a explosive device onto an army vehicle. In response, the IDF struck an attack on several Hamas targets, including a two military compounds in Gaza.
An armed drone launched from Gaza dropped an explosive on an IDF vehicle earlier today.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 7, 2019
In response, we just struck a number of Hamas targets, including offensive naval equipment and 2 military compounds in Gaza.
We hold Hamas responsible.
Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting for months. The Israeli authorities have been blaming Hamas for Gaza residents’ aggressive actions toward Israel.
All comments
Show new comments (0)