Israeli Army Says Missile Unsuccessfully Launched From Gaza Strip

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) registered an attempted missile launch from the Gaza Strip, but the missile did not cross the border, the IDF said in a statement.

"[The IDF] registered one unsuccessful attempt to launch a missile from the Gaza Strip," the IDF said.

On Saturday, the IDF said that an armed drone had been launched from Gaza that dropped a explosive device onto an army vehicle. In response, the IDF struck an attack on several Hamas targets, including a two military compounds in Gaza.

An armed drone launched from Gaza dropped an explosive on an IDF vehicle earlier today.



In response, we just struck a number of Hamas targets, including offensive naval equipment and 2 military compounds in Gaza.



We hold Hamas responsible. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 7, 2019

​Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting for months. The Israeli authorities have been blaming Hamas for Gaza residents’ aggressive actions toward Israel.