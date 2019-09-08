MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) struck positions of the Palestinian Hamas movement after a drone launched from the Gaza Strip attacked an IDF vehicle, the IDF said on Sunday.

"An armed drone launched from Gaza dropped an explosive on an IDF vehicle earlier today. In response, we just struck a number of Hamas targets, including offensive naval equipment and 2 military compounds in Gaza," the IDF said on Twitter.

The IDF stressed that it considered Hamas responsible for the incident.

Earlier, the Israel Defence Forces reported that five rockets had been fired from inside the Gaza Strip into Israel on Friday night, and said it had responded by attacking Hamas targets in northern Gaza.

Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting for months. The Israeli authorities have been blaming Hamas for Gaza residents’ aggressive actions toward Israel.