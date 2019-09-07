Syrian Air Defences Prevent Drone Attack on Military Sites - Reports

Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry reported that two terrorist drones were destroyed near the Hmeymim Air Base in Syria before they could cause any damage or casualties.

The Syrian air defences have prevented a terrorist drone attack on a military post in al-Ghab valley, Syria’s SANA news agency reports.

According to SANA, two terrorist unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were destroyed, while the third one was downed with "its ammunition dismantled without causing any casualties among personnel of the Syrian Arab Army".

The developments come after Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said earlier this week that expert estimates indicate that terrorists in Syria are using western-designed drones to attack Russian facilities.

Addressing a global conference on fighting terrorism, he noted that Moscow was concerned about drone attacks in Syria, including against officials.

“We are constantly registering the mass usage of this method to stage attacks on Russian bases in Syria. Meanwhile, the drones that are being used are not amateurish. Experts note ... that Western specialists' developments are being used”, Syromolotov said.

