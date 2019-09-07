Register
14:03 GMT +307 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Alleged Satellite Image of Iranian Oil Tanker Adrian Darya 1, tweeted out by US National Security Advisor John Bolton

    Bolton Accuses Tehran of 'Lying' as He Posts Alleged Satellite Image of Iranian Tanker Off Syrian Coast

    © Photo: Twitter/@AmbJohnBolton
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    3014

    The US Treasury recently updated its advisory on Iran sanctions related to the Adrian Darya 1 tanker, while the State Department reportedly attempted to bribe the ship’s captain, an Indian national, while threatening him with personal sanctions if he didn’t surrender his ship over to the US.

    US President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor John Bolton has tweeted what appears to be a satellite image of the Adrian Darya 1 tanker, with the image showing the ship loitering approximately two nautical miles off the coast of the Tartus naval facility in the Mediterranean Sea in western Syria.

    In the tweet, Bolton accused those who believed the tanker wasn’t going to Syria of being “in denial,” and claimed that Iran “thinks it’s more important to fund the murderous Assad regime than provide for its own people.”

    “We can talk, but #Iran’s not getting any sanctions relief until it stops lying and spreading terror!” Bolton added.

    Bolton’s remarks followed reports earlier this week that the Adrian Darya 1 had been travelling somewhere between Cyprus and Syria, with its transponder turned off and its exact location unknown, amid US threats to sanction any regional country where the ship docked.

    The US has repeatedly accused Iran of planning to ‘go back on’ its alleged commitment not to allow the tanker, previously known as the Grace 1, to sail to Syria following its release from detention in Gibraltar last month. However, Iranian authorities have insisted that Tehran never gave any guarantees that its tanker would not head to the war-torn country.

    Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif took a shot at John Bolton and other hawks in the Trump administration, accusing Washington of resorting “to outright blackmail” following reports that the US had offered the Indian national captain of the Adrian Darya 1 and the captains of other Iranian vessels substantial amounts of cash in exchange for the ‘surrender’ of their ships to US custody, on penalty of personal sanctions against them.

    Also last week, the US Treasury updated its advisory on Iran sanctions, threatening to blacklist any country, company or individual providing refuelling services to vessels “transporting petroleum or petroleum products from Iran.”

    The Pentagon, meanwhile, insisted Thursday that it has “no plan right now” to seize the Iranian tanker.

    Iran has insisted that it will continue to export its oil to “any and all buyers,” whether Washington likes it or not, and warned the US that all its efforts to bring Iranian oil exports down “to zero” will fail, just as its efforts to block Iran’s missile and peaceful nuclear programmes have failed.

    Bolton’s tweet was met with criticism from some of his followers, who pointed to the US’s own funding of “extremist regimes,” and accused the Trump advisor himself of “lying.”

    Related:

    Recently Released Iranian Oil Tanker is ‘Less than 10 Nautical Miles’ from Syria – Reports
    Iran Will Free 7 Crew Members of Detained UK Tanker Stena Impero - Reports
    'B-Team Gangsters': US Confirms Trying to Bribe Captains of Iranian Tankers, as Tehran Decries 'Blackmail'
    Following Attempt to Bribe Captain, US Threatens to Sanction Anyone Fueling Iranian Tanker
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Indispensible Support: Evolution of Brassiere Throughout the Years
    Sharpie Decree
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse