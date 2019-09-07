Russia Registers 27 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 27 cases of ceasefire breaches in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 12 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues, related to the violations of the ceasefire, has registered 27 cases of firing: eight in the province of Latakia, five in Idlib, eight in Aleppo, and six in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 12 cases of ceasefire violations: seven in the province of Idlib, three in Hama, one in Aleppo and one in Latakia," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Syria has remained in the grip of a civil war since 2011. The country's government forces have been fighting against various opposition groups as well as terrorist organisations. Last month the Syrian military regained control over Khan Sheikhoun, which had been controlled by Islamist group Jabhat al-Nusra* for the most part of the war.

*Al-Nusra Front or Jabhat al-Nusra, known as Jabhat Fatah al-Sham is a terrorist group banned in Russia