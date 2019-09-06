Denmark to Make Military Deployment to Northeast Syria - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Danish military will deploy soldiers to northeast Syria to assist the US-led coalition in the fight against Daesh, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement on Friday.

"The United States welcomes the announcement by the Danish Government to make a military deployment to Syria in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and to continue to share the burden and responsibilities of this important mission," Hoffman said. "Our Danish partners will work with the residual US military force in northeast Syria to support stability and security."

Earlier this year, the US admitted that forces of the coalition had killed at least 1,319 civilians during operations against terrorists in Syria and Iraq since August 2014.

The two countries became a foothold for the US-led coalition of more than 70 countries to carry out military operations against Daesh*. The coalition's operations were not authorised either by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad or the UN Security Council.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia