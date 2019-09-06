Houthis' Missile Attack Disrupts Navigation in Saudi Airport - Spokesman

CAIRO (Sputnik) – A Yemeni rebel Houthi movement has launched a missile at Najran airport in southwest of Saudi Arabia , disrupting navigation there, a spokesman for the movement, Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, said on Friday.

"The missile forces launched the missile BADR-1, which targeted drones at the Najran airport," Saree said on his Facebook page.

He added that the missile hit the target "with high accuracy," causing "the disruption of air navigation at the airport."

According to the Houthis' spokesman, the strike was consistent with the international humanitarian law and necessary measures had been taken to protect civilians.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between government forces led by President-in-exile Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi and the armed political opposition Houthi faction movement for several years.

The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the poverty-stricken country.