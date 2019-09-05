'Time to Pressure Iran': Israeli PM Netanyahu Warns Tehran Ahead of His Visit to London - Reports

The Islamic Republic announced earlier this week that it would continue reducing its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or Iranian nuclear deal. Iran has refused a $15 billion loan offered by France, stating it would follow the agreement only if the country sells as much oil as it used to before the US re-imposed sanctions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sent a warning to Tehran while boarding a plane to London, where he will meet with the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper.

"Today we were told about another violation carried out by Iran, this time in relation to nuclear proliferation. It’s part of the aggressive actions of Iran in the international sphere and part of their attempts to carry out attacks against Israel, attempts which have not halted", he said.

According to Netanyahu, this is not a time for negotiations with the Islamic Republic. "This is not the time to carry out talks with Iran, this is the time to pressure Iran", the politician stressed.

Iran announced it would increase its enriched uranium stockpile precisely one year after the United States quit the 2015 nuclear deal and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran.

The Middle Eastern country later partially suspended its obligations under the accord and started to enrich uranium beyond the level outlined by the JCPOA, stating the deal can't be saved if the EU doesn't fulfil their obligations and shield Iran from US sanctions.