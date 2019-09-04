Tehran to Return to Nuclear Deal Commitments if it Receives $15 Billion for Oil in 4 Months - Reports

Iran has recently been holding negotiations with Paris about returning to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). France offered the Islamic Republic a line of credit that would be guaranteed by Iranian oil revenues but the plan depends on US approval of oil export waivers.

"Our return to the full implementation of the nuclear accord is subject to the receipt of $15 billion over a four-month period, otherwise the process of reducing Iran's commitments will continue", Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said, according to Fars.

He added that if Tehran did not receive the tranche, it would continue to roll back its commitments to the nuclear deal

US sanctions on Iran were re-imposed on 8 May 2018, when US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the nuclear deal. One year later, Tehran announced it would partially suspend some of its JCPOA obligations and give the other signatories a deadline of 60 days to save the accord.

As the deadline expired, Iran began enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level, outlined in the deal, warning that it would gradually abandon its nuclear commitments every 60 days.