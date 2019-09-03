Israeli Military Uncovers Alleged Hezbollah Missile Production Site in Eastern Lebanon

RAMALLAH (Sputnik) - The Israeli Defense Forces announced on Tuesday that they uncovered an alleged site that belongs to the Hezbollah movement in the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon that consists of several complexes set up to produce engines and warheads for precision-guided missiles.

"The facility was established in recent years as a site for the production of weapons, led by Iran and Hezbollah," the military said in a statement.

According to the statement, there are several complexes for the "production of engines and warheads for missiles with a target accuracy of about 10 meters."

Here’s a picture worth a thousand missiles:



We can now reveal that inside this Hezbollah facility is Iranian-supplied machinery used to manufacture precision guided missiles with an accuracy of less than 10 meters.



📍Nabi Chit, Lebanon pic.twitter.com/VCYD8wg8o4 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 3 сентября 2019 г.

Tensions between Israel and Lebanon further escalated last week, after Beirut accused Tel Aviv of carrying out a drone attack against the media headquarters of Hezbollah.

On Sunday, the Lebanese Army reported that Israel had launched over 40 missiles at targets across southern Lebanon, including the settlements of Maroun al-Ras, Aitaroun, and Yaroun.

The Israel Defence Forces confirmed the information, saying, however, that the military was firing at targets inside southern Lebanon after a volley of anti-tank missiles had targeted an Israeli military base and vehicles near the border area.

Israel has accused Iran and Hezbollah of resuming attempts to establish the production of precision-guided missiles in Lebanon after a series of failures in this matter.

The IDF alleges that Iran had tried to transfer precision-guided missiles to Hezbollah through Syria in 2013 and 2014, but was largely stopped by Israeli airstrikes. Since 2016, the IDF says, Hezbollah and Iran have moved forward with another effort - converting Hezbollah’s existing and substantial stocks of rockets into precision-guided missiles.

Lebanon has repeatedly objected to Israel's anti-Hezbollah operations, insisting that they violate the country's sovereignty and UN Security Council Resolution 1701. Israel, in turn, considers Iran-backed and Lebanon-based Hezbollah to be its key rival in the region and conducts regular air raids against it.