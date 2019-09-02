Explosion Near Kabul's Green Village Leaves 5 People Dead, 50 More Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as five people were killed and 50 more wounded as a result of a blast that erupted near the Green Village compound in Kabul on Monday, the broadcaster TOLO News reported, citing the Afghan Foreign Ministry.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said that the blast occurred at 21:50 local time (17:20 GMT) in the 9th district of Kabul. Representatives of the Afghan security forces said on the condition of anonymity that explosives had been placed in a fuel tanker. The area is currently sealed off by the Afghan forces. The Taliban movement has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said that the bombing damaged an area of about one square kilometre in eastern Kabul.

Taliban terrorists previously targeted the Green Village area of Kabul in January. At the time, a bomb-laden car blew up near the compound, a secure area housing several foreign organisations, leaving at least four people dead and about 100 more wounded.