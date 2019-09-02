Register
21:41 GMT +302 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he speaks during a ceremony opening the school year in the Jewish settlement of Elkana in the Israeli-occupied West Bank September 1, 2019.

    Netanyahu Hails Israel's 'Responsible' Strikes Against Hezbollah, Mocks Nasrallah as 'Man in Bunker'

    © REUTERS / Amir Cohen
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    6021

    The exchanges of fire that took place between the Israel Defence Forces and Lebanon-based Hezbollah marked the most serious confrontation between the parties since 2006, albeit with no casualties having been reported so far.

    Israeli Prime Minister and Defence Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video message that Israel had acted with “determination and responsibility” following artillery and air strikes against several targets in southern Lebanon on Sunday.

    “We kept our citizens safe and maintained the peace of our soldiers", said Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

    "The man in the bunker in Beirut knows exactly why he is in the bunker", he said, apparently hinting at Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. "We will continue to do everything necessary to keep Israel safe - at sea, land and air - and we will continue to work against the threat of [Hezbollah's] precision missiles".

    ​Netanyahu has previously taken to Twitter to argue, in Hebrew, that the military is “prepared for any scenario” in accordance with developments on the ground following Sunday's incident.

    At the same time, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin wrote on his Twitter page that “all those who seek to harm us should know that we are ready and willing to defend Israel's citizens wherever they are, without hesitation”, adding that Israel was “prepared”.

    ​The exchange of fire between the Israeli military and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah took place on Sunday, 1 September, with the latter firing multiple anti-tank missiles at Israel Defence Forces (IDF) positions and military trucks along the Israeli-Lebanese border. Tel Aviv responded to the anti-tank missile fire by firing over 100 artillery shells into southern Lebanon and launching at least one airstrike against the targeted cell allegedly responsible for the attack.  

    Neither of the sides has reported causalities following the clashes, which are believed to mark the largest confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah in years.

    It was reported by The Jerusalem Post that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Lebanese Prime Minister Said Hariri passed on a message to Israeli authorities through third-party countries after the exchange of fire took place that stated that from Hezbollah’s point of view, the incident was over and pledged to end hostilities, as Israel had “achieved its goals”.

    "We received pleas from Lebanon through third-party countries, pleading with us not to respond", a senior Israeli official source told journalists, as reported by Haaretz.

    Neither Hezbollah’s leader Nasrallah nor Prime Minister Hariri has commented on the claims.

    Tensions between Hezbollah and Israel escalated on Sunday, 25 August when Lebanese authorities reported that Israeli drones had entered country’s airspace and dropped incendiary bombs in several areas of Lebanon, with one drone strike reportedly hitting the Hezbollah media office near Beirut.

    Israel and Lebanon have fought four wars since 1947, when the Partition Plan for Palestine was adopted by the United Nations. The last conflict involving the states took place in August 2006, causing more than 1,300 deaths.

    Tags:
    Lebanon, Hassan Nasrallah, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel, Hezbollah
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls posing for photos in front of the Swiss Pilatus PC-24 business jet at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow.
    Girls and Planes: Highlights of MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Show
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse