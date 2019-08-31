Hezbollah Leader Says Israeli PM Netanyahu Seeking Pretext for Attack, Dismisses Missile Factory Claims

On Thursday, the Israeli military accused Iran's Revolutionary Guards of working "inside Lebanon" alongside Hezbollah to try to create missile factories to build weapons which can attack Israel.

Hezbollah does not possess any factories to produce precision-guided missiles in factory, Hezbollah secretary general Hassan Nasrallah has said, suggesting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was simply looking for a pretext to attack the country.

The Lebanese political and paramilitary organisation already has enough precision missiles for 'any confrontation' with Israel, big or small, Nasrallah warned.

Commenting on the recent drone strikes in Beirut, which Lebanese authorities blamed on Israel, Nasrallah said the attacks open a dangerous door to killings and assassinations in Lebanon.

According to the Hezbollah leader, the appropriate "response" to Israel's "aggression" is now 'in the hands of field commanders, who know what they must do', and 'what the limits are'.

"We want the enemy to remain confused because we left all the options open," Nasrallah said, his comments cited by Reuters.

