Pentagon Confirms Carrying Out Strike on Terrorists in Idlib, Syria

The Pentagon has confirmed to AFP that the US-led coalition has carried out an airstrike against the leaders of an al-Qaeda-linked militant group in Syria.
Earlier, local media reported that the coalition had launched a missile attack against the headquarters of the Hurras ad-Din, an insurgent group affiliated with al-Qaeda which has waged a war with Syrian government forces during the civil conflict. The US had previously attacked the group during a meeting of commanders at a training facility west of Aleppo.
Unconfirmed footage purporting to show the damage caused by Saturday's strikes has appeared online.
#Syria #Idlib— MrRevinsky (@Kyruer) 31 августа 2019 г.
Strike (nor #SyAF, nor #Russia) on a building where 'Incite the Believers Operation Room' was holding a meeting. Militants claim it was a plane of the "crusader coalition" (so probably a #Turkish/#US plane).
Last strike on them: June 30th (https://t.co/OHGmyLldSU). pic.twitter.com/bUcO0X7wPf
