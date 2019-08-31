Pentagon Confirms Carrying Out Strike on Terrorists in Idlib, Syria

Earlier this month, the Syrian Army launched an offensive in the province, citing militants' constant violations of a ceasefire, and has liberated multiple settlements, including Khan Sheikhoun, which served as a major strongpoint for anti-government militias and terrorist groups.

The Pentagon has confirmed to AFP that the US-led coalition has carried out an airstrike against the leaders of an al-Qaeda-linked militant group in Syria.

Earlier, local media reported that the coalition had launched a missile attack against the headquarters of the Hurras ad-Din, an insurgent group affiliated with al-Qaeda which has waged a war with Syrian government forces during the civil conflict. The US had previously attacked the group during a meeting of commanders at a training facility west of Aleppo.

Unconfirmed footage purporting to show the damage caused by Saturday's strikes has appeared online.

