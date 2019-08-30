UK Military Veteran Suspected of Homicide in UAE as Erotic Message Led to Death of Prostitute

There have recently been a large number of incidents involving robberies and blackmail in Dubai massage parlours, in some cases resulting in tragedy.

A former British soldier David Reed, who is a married father-of-four, has been held in custody in Dubai for over a month now on suspicion of murder following an incident that led to the death of a prostitute, the Daily Mail reported.

Reed, who served as a combat medic with the army from 1991 to 2003 and currently works as a paramedic for the Group 4 security firm in Iraq, was arrested on 4 August when the woman he allegedly invited to his hotel room for a “massage” was stubbed to death.

The former army medic admitted that he booked a massage in his hotel room with a lady who appeared to be a Nigerian escort worker, during his 12-hour stopover in Dubai while he was going back to England for a family holiday. Reed claims that while he was having a message, three unidentified men broke into the room and attacked him, with the woman suffering a fatal wound during the fight. It is not clear from the report whether the prostitute was trying to attack Reed as well, but the combat medic claimed that he acted in “self-defence” during the violent struggle.

Dubai Police believe that he became a victim of what is known as a “shake-down”, whereby gangs work with prostitutes in unlicensed massage salons in order to blackmail their clients.

“It is common for prostitutes to work with other people to try and extort money from their clients because prostitution and sex outside marriage is illegal in the country,” said a representative of the Dubai Police.

“From what we understand the suspect said he was acting in self-defence,” he added. “The matter is still under investigation.”

Reed is currently held on suspicion both for the murder and the use of services of a prostitute, which is illegal in Dubai. He faces a year in jail for the use of illicit services, but if charged with murder could get a life sentence.

“Booking the massage was the worst mistake of his life but he is not a killer. I am sure he can prove he was in fear of his life,” said a source close to Reed’s family to the Daily Mail.

Reed’s 44-year-old wife Anna has spoken to her husband over the phone several times, the source reported, but has no plans of flying to Dubai to see her husband, with a friend admitting she was “devastated” to learn the news.

“As you can imagine Anna is devastated and doesn't know what to think,” said the friend. “She is of course hoping that he can prove he acted in self-defence.”

A warning has been recently issued by Dubai authorities not to use the services of women offering massages, as they were likely to come from criminal gangs that tend to secretly film people undressed or engaged in sexual acts clients and later blackmail them. The Dubai judge also said that there has been a rising number of African women working in massage parlours in Dubai who were using knives to commit robberies.