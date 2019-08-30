Syrian Army Controls Al-Tamanah Town in South of Idlib - Military Commander

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – The Syrian army has taken control of new areas in the southern part of Idlib as it continues military operations to regain control of the north of the country, a Syrian military commander said on Friday.

"The Syrian army controls the town of al-Tamanah in the southern countryside of Idlib after a fierce battle against militants of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham [formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia] who control this district," the commander said.

He added that on Thursday the army gained control over "al-Tamanah farms, Zarzur, Tall Ghubar and continued its progress toward al-Tamanah".

Earlier this week, the Syrian army regained control over the city of Khan Sheikhoun, also in Idlib province which remains the last militant stronghold in the country. The province had been under control of the Nusra Front since 2015.

*Jabhat al-Nusra (Nusra Front), al-Qaeda are terrorist organisations banned in Russia and many other countries.