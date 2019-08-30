Iran Atomic Energy Organization Head Vows ‘Good News’ About Nation’s Nuclear Program

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Ali Akbar Salehi, while commenting on reports that Tehran stopped its nuclear activities following the adoption of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, said that this was not the case.

Salehi said that not only did the JCPOA not stop the national nuclear program, it also helped Iran to modernize and accelerate developments in the nation’s nuclear industry, according to Mehr News.

He pointed out that, “The country’s nuclear activities are advancing with a well-established pace in all its sectors,” noting that there were, “about 15,000 Iranian personnel and experts” working in the industry.

The nuclear chief vowed that in the next two or three months there will be “good news” about developments at the Arak heavy water reactor, partial aspects of the reconstruction, he highlighted, were designed by Iranian experts and approved by Chinese, American and British experts.

The Arak nuclear plant is a heavy water reactor that has been under construction since 2004. Under the 2015 deal, Tehran agreed to redesign the complex to minimize plutonium production and guarantee that no weapons-grade plutonium would be produced at the plant.

© AFP 2019 / FARS NEWS A general view shows a heavy water plant in Arak, 320 kms south of Tehran (File)

Following the 2018 US withdrawal from the JCPOA and subsequent reimposition of sanctions against Tehran, Iran announced that it partially suspend its voluntary obligations under the nuclear deal, noting that it would continue to abandon its nuclear commitments every 60 days until the nation’s interests were guaranteed.